New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
