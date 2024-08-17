New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.