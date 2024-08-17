Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,428. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.84.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
