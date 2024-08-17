Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEXN

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $3,562,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,428. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.