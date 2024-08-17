NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

