NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.59.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 745,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 17,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

