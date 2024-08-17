NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 4.1% Higher

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $81.73. 7,627,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,447,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 745,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 17,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

