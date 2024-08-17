Northland Securities Increases DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Price Target to $18.00

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

