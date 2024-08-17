NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

