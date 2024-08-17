NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.0% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Tower by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.85. 1,986,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

