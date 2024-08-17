NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 27,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 656.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,381. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

