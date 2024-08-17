NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. 14,170,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

