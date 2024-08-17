NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 135 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.48. 299,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

