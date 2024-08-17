NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 165 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average of $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

