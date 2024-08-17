NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 378,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 789,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.