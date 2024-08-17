Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $104.51 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,376 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,376.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01082413 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $123,430,943.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

