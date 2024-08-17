Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Nufarm Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.