NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 10,000,000 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Free Report) Director Albert Matter sold 10,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$50,000.00.
NuLegacy Gold Stock Up 100.0 %
NUG opened at C$0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About NuLegacy Gold
