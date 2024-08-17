NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 10,000,000 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Free Report) Director Albert Matter sold 10,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

NuLegacy Gold Stock Up 100.0 %

NUG opened at C$0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company’s flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately an area of 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

