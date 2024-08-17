O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes $214,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,056,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.