Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.53. 1,951,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

