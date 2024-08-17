Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 341 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $68.92. 4,648,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

