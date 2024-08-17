Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

COP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. 3,819,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

