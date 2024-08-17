Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,148. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

