Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 159 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,986,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 1,115,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.