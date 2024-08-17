Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 14,161,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

