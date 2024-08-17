Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,240,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

