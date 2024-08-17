Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 3,470,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

