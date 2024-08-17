Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. 8,914,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.