Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance
OCEAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,214. Ocean Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Ocean Biomedical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Biomedical
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.