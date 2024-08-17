Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

OCEAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,214. Ocean Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

