ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Up 7.1%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.04. 167,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 425,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. ODP’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ODP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

