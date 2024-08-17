Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Marine Exploration
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.