Old Port Advisors Buys 64 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 41.3% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 70,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 21,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

