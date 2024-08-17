Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,495. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

