Old Port Advisors Makes New $236,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.