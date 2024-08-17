Old Port Advisors Sells 259 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.82. 70,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

