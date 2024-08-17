Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

