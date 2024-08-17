ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONON. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.