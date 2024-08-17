One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $531.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.89.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock valued at $654,840. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.