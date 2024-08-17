Oppenheimer Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NYSE TGT opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Target by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

