OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPRX. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

