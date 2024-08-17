Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.63. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.