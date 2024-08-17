Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Tender at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.90 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.75.
OSK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Osisko Mining Stock Performance
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
