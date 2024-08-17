Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Tender at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.90 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.75.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

About Osisko Mining

OSK stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

