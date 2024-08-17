Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,610 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Graco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

