Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 5,219,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

