Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. 630,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

