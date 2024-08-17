Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,149. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

