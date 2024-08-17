Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

