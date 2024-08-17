Ovid Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

