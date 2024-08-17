Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.37. 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

