PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $5.49 during trading on Friday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

