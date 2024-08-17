Palmer Square Capital BDC’s (PSBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.93.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
