Palmer Square Capital BDC’s (PSBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBDFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

