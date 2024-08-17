Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,026. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 267,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $94.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. Palomar has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

